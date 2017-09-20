Vinton Gwinn, Kailey Holt, and Joshua Elliott join Eide Bailly in Boise

Business advisory firm Eide Bailly LLP has hired Vinton Gwinn, Kailey Holt, and Joshua Elliott at the firm’s Boise location.

Vinton Gwinn joins Eide Bailly as a tax associate. He earned a bachelors of accountancy and master’s of accountancy from Boise State University and holds the CPA designation. He’s a member of the Idaho State Society of CPAs as well as the American Institute of CPAs.

Kailey Holt earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting at the University of Idaho. She had an internship with Eide Bailly in the summer of 2016 and joins the team as an audit associate.

Joshua Elliott also joins Eide Bailly as an audit associate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Boise State. Elliott had an internship with Eide Bailly in the spring of 2016.