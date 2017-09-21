Quantcast
Albertsons Companies acquires the meal kit delivery service Plated (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen September 21, 2017 0

The Boise-based grocer Albertsons Companies has acquired Plated, a New York-based meal kit delivery service that will start selling its meal kits in Albertsons stores. With 270,000 workers and more than 2,300 stores in 35 states, Albertsons is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies. Its food and drug retailers include Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Acme, ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

