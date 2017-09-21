Arid Club spruces up its bar, lounge and lobby

The Arid Club along the Boise River has renovated its foyer, lounge and bar areas along with installing new carpeting in the dining area.

The club was closed to members from July 8 until August 14, when it partially reopened for dinner. Carroll Construction of Boise completed work Sept. 1, said Stewart Johnson, the Arid Club’s membership and communications director.

The club, a stately and longtime favorite of business leaders, has new furniture in the bar and lounge, and has added seating with power and USB ports.

The first major remodel to be completed since 2008 also involved taking out some walls and moving some doors, he said.

“(We sought) to keep the Arid Club vibrant for our members as we move forward to be the premier private business and social club in the Northwest.”

The Arid Club has been at its Forest River Office Park location for 30 years.

The Arid Club, which has 341 members, is an exclusive club for executives and professionals. New members must be nominated by a current member, Johnson said.

Design Vim of Boise was the architect.

The remodeling costs were not disclosed.