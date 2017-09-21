Quantcast
Idaho employers aren't waiting for government to mandate higher wages

Idaho employers aren’t waiting for government to mandate higher wages (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher September 21, 2017

While the minimum wage in Idaho remains pegged to the federal level of $7.25, employers find they need to meet the higher minimum wage levels of the surrounding states to hire and keep staff. “All of the companies along the border in my region are not paying $7.25 an hour,” said Kit Kamo, executive director for ...

