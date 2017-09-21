Idaho Potato Commission appoints first female grower, Mary Hasenoehrl

Mary Hasenoehrl of Gross Farms in Wilder was appointed to the board of the Idaho Potato Commission at the 2017 Idaho Grower Shippers Association meeting in Sun Valley Sept. 1. Hasenoehrl is the second female to be appointed to the board, and the first female to represent growers on the board.

Hasenoehrl is also the District 2 commissioner (term 2011-2018) on the Port of Lewiston. She is a former regional director for Senator Mike Crapo and was Lewis Clark State College’s director of advancement, and executive director of the college foundation.