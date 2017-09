Myfanwy DeVoe has been selected as the new development manager for the Children’s Society of Idaho. The Children’s Home Society of Idaho is a Boise-based nonprofit organization that operates the Warm Springs Counseling Centers.

DeVoe has more than 12 years of experience in non-profit fundraising and development. She has a B.A. from American University in Washington, D.C. and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.