Rick Perez has joined Buffington Mohr McNeal as a wealth management advisor. Perez has 10 years of experience in the accounting and finance industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and a master’s degree in accountancy and taxation, both from Boise State University. Perez is a certified public accountant and an active member of the Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants.

