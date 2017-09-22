Dr. Alycia Cummings hired as assistant professor at Idaho State University Meridian

Dr. Alycia Cummings has been hired as a new assistant professor in Idaho State University Meridian’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Cummings has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in language and communicative disorders from the joint doctoral program at the University of California San Diego and San Diego State University. She has a certificate of clinical competence in speech language pathology from the American Speech Language Hearing Association.