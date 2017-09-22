Idaho Senate majority leader resigns to serve as US Attorney

Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis has officially resigned from the Idaho Legislature following a recent confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho.

Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill announced Sept. 21 he had accepted Davis’ letter of resignation. President Donald Trump’s administration nominated Davis on June 29.

Davis is a 10-term state senator from Idaho Falls with a private legal practice focusing on corporate litigation, bankruptcy and real estate law. He’s served as the state Senate majority leader for 15 years.

Regional Republicans will now be tasked with selecting three candidates to fill Davis’ empty legislative seat and submit those names to Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter for final selection. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans will replace Davis’ open leadership seat during the 2018 session.

The previous U.S. Attorney for Idaho, Wendy Olson, resigned in February and joined a Boise law firm.