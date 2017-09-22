Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 9.22.17 (access required)

Roundup 9.22.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 22, 2017 0

Alliance Sales & Marketing leased 2,984 square feet at 9632 W. Emerald St. Blake Haggett of Avest Commercial facilitated the transaction. Hairmasters renewed 1,274 square feet at 935 E Parkcenter Blvd. Blake Haggett at Avest Commercial facilitated the transaction. Pantera Market LLC purchased 7,101 square feet at 1802 N. Franklin Blvd., in Nampa. Elisabet Montoya of Montoya ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo