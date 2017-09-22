Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The ultimate goal for salary negotiation during the hiring process is to create a win-win situation for both the employer and the new hire, where both sides feel they have reached a positive outcome. To achieve this, employers need to do their research. Just as a prospective employee researches salary ranges for open positions, an employer ...