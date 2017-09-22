Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Salary negotiation: Getting the best employee without giving away the farm (access required)

Salary negotiation: Getting the best employee without giving away the farm (access required)

By: Jennifer Sharpe September 22, 2017 0

The ultimate goal for salary negotiation during the hiring process is to create a win-win situation for both the employer and the new hire, where both sides feel they have reached a positive outcome. To achieve this, employers need to do their research. Just as a prospective employee researches salary ranges for open positions, an employer ...

About Jennifer Sharpe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo