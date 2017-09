The Twin Falls branch of AmeriPride Services participated in its fourth annual Day of Service on Sept. 20 by helping United Way at Valley House, a homeless shelter in Twin Falls. Employees did yard work, painted doors, and stained decks.

AmeriPride employees across the U.S. and Canada were given the opportunity to spend all or part of their work day volunteering or donating goods and services to a local organization or charity. AmeriPride has held its Day of Service for three years.