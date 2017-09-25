Boys & Girls Club of Nampa honored with 2017 Eugene Emerson Award
By: IBR Staff
September 25, 2017
Idaho Business Review
NNU President Joel K. Pearsall (left), Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa Brad Beckwith, and NNU Vice President for External Relations Mark Wheeler at the annual Northwest Nazarene University President’s Dinner Sept. 21. Photo courtesy of Northwest Nazarene University.
Northwest Nazarene University presented the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa with the 2017 Eugene Emerson Award at its annual President’s Dinner on Sept. 21.
The university established the Eugene Emerson Award in 1985 to acknowledge organizations that support the Nampa community through collaboration with NNU.