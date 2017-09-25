Quantcast
Boys & Girls Club of Nampa honored with 2017 Eugene Emerson Award

By: IBR Staff September 25, 2017 0

NNU President Joel K. Pearsall, Brad Beckwith, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa, NNU Vice President for External Relations Mark Wheeler at the annual Northwest Nazarene University President's Dinner on Sept. 21. Photo courtesy of Northwest Nazarene University.

Northwest Nazarene University presented the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa with the 2017 Eugene Emerson Award at its annual President’s Dinner on Sept. 21.

The university established the Eugene Emerson Award in 1985 to acknowledge organizations that support the Nampa community through collaboration with NNU.

 

