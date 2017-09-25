Carleen Herring named president of Region IV Development Association

Carleen Herring has been named president of the Region IV Development Association in Twin Falls, effective Oct. 2. She replaces recently retired executive director Joe Herring, her husband. Carleen Herring has served in a number of capacities for Region IV since 1986.

The board carried out a nationwide search before selecting Carleen Herring, said Brent Tolman, board chair. She will be responsible for overseeing all Region IV Development services including small business development, lending and servicing business loans, municipal project development and grant writing.

Carleen Herring was responsible for securing the region’s federal designation by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as a Manufacturing Community in the food category. Southern Idaho was the smallest region and one of only four regions nationwide to receive the elite designation.



