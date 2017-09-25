Claire Connley appointed director of the Nampa Public Library

Claire Conn ley has been appointed director of the Nampa Public Library by the library’s board of trustees.

Connley managed the library as interim director for 13 months. In this position, she oversees all library operations, manages staff, makes sure that quality children’s and adult programs are provided, supervises the collection, prepares and presents budgets to City Council, advocates for the library in the community and handles security issues.

Connley joined the Nampa Library in 2010, serving as operations manager for several years before becoming interim director when the new library opened in 2015. She served as assistant director for two years until June, when she was named interim director after the resignation of Chris Cooper.