Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Health care jobs dominate 2017 US News’ Best Jobs list (access required)

Health care jobs dominate 2017 US News’ Best Jobs list (access required)

By: Jennifer Sharpe September 25, 2017 0

People are living longer, and they're depending more on the health care system as they get older. That's one reason that health care jobs dominated U.S. News & World Report’s 100 Best Jobs list for 2017. In fact, 22 of the top 25 and 52 of the 100 best jobs were in health-related fields. “As we age, ...

About Jennifer Sharpe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo