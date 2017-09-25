Idaho to get $483,000 under settlement with EpiPen maker

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press September 25, 2017 0

Idaho is getting roughly $483,000 from EpiPen maker Mylan as part of a multi-state settlement.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on Sept. 22 announced the state’s share of the $465 million federal agreement completed in August that settled allegations it overbilled Medicaid programs for its emergency allergy injectors for nearly a decade.

It’s the second settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice that Mylan has made since 2009 for allegedly overcharging the government. The latest case involves Mylan paying Medicaid too-low rebates for the devices by classifying its brand-name product as a generic, which requires lower rebates

