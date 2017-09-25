Quantcast
Preparation can lessen impact of crisis (access required)

Preparation can lessen impact of crisis (access required)

By: Claire Papanastasiou September 25, 2017 0

The thought of a PR crisis is daunting for one predominant reason: timing. It’s the great unknown, and given the dearth of clairvoyants, crisis anxiety is understandable. However, preparation — specifically, developing a crisis-communications protocol — can serve as a steadying anchor when a crisis arises. By following a working outline, firm leadership and its communications team ...

