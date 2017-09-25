WSU regents approve sale of land to Moscow-Pullman airport

Land owned by Washington State University will be sold to the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to allow for improvements to the runway.

The WSU Board of Regents approved the $14.7 million sale on Sept. 22.

The land in question now houses WSU’s Terre View Research Facility, which has generated more than $90 million in research funding since 2006. The regents also approved a motion to relocate that research facility.

The Pullman Moscow Regional Airport wants to re-align its runway to make it wider and longer and bring it into compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

Washington State University has worked with the airport in support of the runway project, which is expected to improve air service to the region.

