The city of McCall will expand its community development department Oct. 1 to formally include economic development. “It better reflects some of the work we are already doing,” said Michelle Groenevelt, McCall’s community development director. “We will be more intentional on developing an economic development program.” Groenevelt will become community and economic development director Oct. 1. The ...