Idaho construction pros applaud Top Projects

A couple of hundred industry professionals, including owners, developers, contractors, engineers, architects and more attended IBR’s salute to 2016 construction projects at the Idaho Top Projects awards event Sept. 21 at the Riverside Hotel.

The event was the 13th year for the awards program. There were 47 construction project finalists in five categories: Private, Public, Renovation, Infrastructure/Utility and Transportation.

The finalists were judged by 15 industry professionals who looked at the project’s scope of work, challenges overcome, whether the project was on time and on budget, and the overall quality. Those with the highest scores were the top three place-winners in each category, with a number garnering honorable mentions from the selection committee for their efforts. The top three awards in each category, as well as honorable mentions, were kept secret and revealed at the event.

Charlie Woodruff, LEED Green associate and director, community, Idaho for the U.S. Green Building Council, was one of the judges on the selection committee. He spoke about some of this year’s notable projects, giving special kudos to those who “pushed for something new.” Woodruff cited climate change and listed the recent spate of weather and environmental debacles – hurricanes, earthquakes and fires – as he called on the industry to take to heart nature’s alarm bells.

“We need to think about how we build resiliency in our cities and we need to think about building survivability,” he said.

In addition, IBR added a new category – the People’s Choice Awards – that were voted on by attendees during the networking/reception portion of the event. Votes were tallied and results presented near the end of the award presentation. The Top Project of the Year was the final award announced: City Center Plaza.

Idaho Top Projects 2017

Idaho Top Project of the Year

City Center Plaza

Private

First Place: Inn at 500

Second Place: Limelight Hotel Ketchum

Third Place: The Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County

Honorable Mentions: Eagle Tennis Club, Touchmark Elkhorn Lodge, Washington Group Plaza 1 – St. Luke’s

Public

First Place: Ridgevue High School

Second Place: Ada County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center

Third Place: Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Headquarters

Honorable Mentions: Boise State University Alumni & Friends Center, Rock Creek Elementary School

Renovation

First Place: Grove Plaza Renovation

Second Place: IdaPine Mill

Third Place: Jefferson Place Renovation

Honorable Mention: Hayden Beverage Renovation

Infrastructure/Utility

First Place: City of Boise Esther Simplot Park

Second Place: Dixie Drain Phosphorus Removal Facility

Third Place: Garden City to Americana Greenbelt

Transportation

First Place: Broadway Avenue Bridge Replacement

Second Place: City Center Plaza – Multimodal Center Development (VRT)

Third Place: Mountain Rides South Valley Transit Facility

People’s Choice Awards

Private: Wahooz Family Entertainment Center Expansion

Public: Boise State University Alumni & Friends Center

Renovation: Grove Plaza Renovation

Infrastructure/Utility: City of Boise Esther Simplot Park

Transportation: Broadway Avenue Bridge Replacement