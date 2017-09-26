Idaho construction pros applaud Top Projects

A couple of hundred industry professionals, including owners, developers, contractors, engineers, architects and more attended IBR’s salute to 2016 construction projects at the Idaho Top Projects awards event Sept. 21 at the Riverside Hotel.
The event was the 13th year for the awards program. There were 47 construction project finalists in five categories: Private, Public, Renovation, Infrastructure/Utility and Transportation.
The finalists were judged by 15 industry professionals who looked at the project’s scope of work, challenges overcome, whether the project was on time and on budget, and the overall quality. Those with the highest scores were the top three place-winners in each category, with a number garnering honorable mentions from the selection committee for their efforts. The top three awards in each category, as well as honorable mentions, were kept secret and revealed at the event.
Charlie Woodruff, LEED Green associate and director, community, Idaho for the U.S. Green Building Council, was one of the judges on the selection committee. He spoke about some of this year’s notable projects, giving special kudos to those who “pushed for something new.” Woodruff cited climate change and listed the recent spate of weather and environmental debacles – hurricanes, earthquakes and fires – as he called on the industry to take to heart nature’s alarm bells.
“We need to think about how we build resiliency in our cities and we need to think about building survivability,” he said.
In addition, IBR added a new category – the People’s Choice Awards – that were voted on by attendees during the networking/reception portion of the event. Votes were tallied and results presented near the end of the award presentation. The Top Project of the Year was the final award announced: City Center Plaza.
Idaho Top Projects 2017
Idaho Top Project of the Year
City Center Plaza
Private
First Place: Inn at 500
Second Place: Limelight Hotel Ketchum
Third Place: The Lola and Duane Hagadone Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County
Honorable Mentions: Eagle Tennis Club, Touchmark Elkhorn Lodge, Washington Group Plaza 1 – St. Luke’s
Public
First Place: Ridgevue High School
Second Place: Ada County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center
Third Place: Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Headquarters
Honorable Mentions: Boise State University Alumni & Friends Center, Rock Creek Elementary School
Renovation
First Place: Grove Plaza Renovation
Second Place: IdaPine Mill
Third Place: Jefferson Place Renovation
Honorable Mention: Hayden Beverage Renovation
Infrastructure/Utility
First Place: City of Boise Esther Simplot Park
Second Place: Dixie Drain Phosphorus Removal Facility
Third Place: Garden City to Americana Greenbelt
Transportation
First Place: Broadway Avenue Bridge Replacement
Second Place: City Center Plaza – Multimodal Center Development (VRT)
Third Place: Mountain Rides South Valley Transit Facility
People’s Choice Awards
Private: Wahooz Family Entertainment Center Expansion
Public: Boise State University Alumni & Friends Center
Renovation: Grove Plaza Renovation
Infrastructure/Utility: City of Boise Esther Simplot Park
Transportation: Broadway Avenue Bridge Replacement
How does a park designed so poorly it is stricken with rampant e-Coli issues that caused the parks ponds to be closed more than they were open in its inaugural year be give a design award? They never found the issue, and it will likely be a repeat next season. Greatly flawed design that doesn’t promote any flow, or exchange of water. Next year, the city will have to throw a lot more money at that design problem to make the park usable. I suppose the judging firm had to put the Simplot name out there to keep the donations coming though.