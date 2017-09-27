Corrine Tafoya Fisher joins AARP Idaho’s executive council

Corrine Tafoya Fisher has joined AARP Idaho’s executive council. Fishe r, of Nampa, was appointed by AARP Idaho President Tom Trail and state director Lupe Wissel.

Fisher has a long history in the field of social work and is working in private practice providing domestic battery/domestic assault evaluations and as a custody assessor. Prior positions include program /clinical director at the Idaho Migrant Council, and case manager at the Casey Family Program. She completed her clinical studies as a psychotherapist at the Southwest Denver Community Mental Health Children and Youth Division.

Fisher has been active on community and state boards and committees, and in providing services for underserved populations. She graduated from the University of Denver School of Social Work and earned a Masters of Social Work with a Child Welfare Cognate.

AARP has more than 187,000 members in Idaho and more than 38 million nationwide. The executive council in Idaho includes Trail of Moscow, Peggy Munson of Boise, Marjean Waford of Pocatello, Al Sanchez of Nampa and Barbara Blasch of Boise.