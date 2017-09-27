Quantcast
Downtown stadium passes through due diligence and feasibility

By: Teya Vitu September 27, 2017 1 Comment

Boise Sports Park developer Chris Schoen is now hashing out the financing details for a public-private partnership to build a 5,500-seat baseball/soccer stadium and  apartments, office and retail at Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive. The due diligence and feasibility period ended at the Sept. 26 Boise City Council. The financing phase will happen this fall, and ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

