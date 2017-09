Dr. Kristina Blaiser has been promoted to associate professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Idaho State University Meridian.

Blaiser focuses on research and clinical work with children who are deaf and hard of hearing, as well as directing the ISU HATCH (Helping Adults Talk to Children) Lab. She received a Ph.D. in speech-language hearing sciences and a master’s in speech-language pathology from the University of Minnesota.