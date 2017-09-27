Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Drivers headed west into New Plymouth from State Route 72 will no longer encounter a free-running curve without a stop sign to get onto U.S. 30. The Idaho Transportation Department will replace the existing configuration with a T-intersection. Construction will take place in late September and October, according to a press release. The new layout will make ...