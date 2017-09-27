PARK(ing) Day transforms 8th Street in downtown Boise
By: IBR Staff
September 27, 2017
5:00 am Wed, September 27, 2017
Idaho Business Review
Oliver Russell developed the “PARK” space in downtown Boise for Nature Valley and handed out granola bars to visitors. Shown (l-r) are Mike Stevens, Stuart Walsh, Russ Stoddard, and Crissie McDowell of Oliver Russell; and Susie Crandlemire, a teacher at Foothills school. Photo courtesy of Oliver Russell.
Idaho Walk Bike Alliance joined with ACHD Commuteride, American Heart Association, Oliver Russell and Stack Rock Group to celebrate PARK(ing) Day on Sept. 15.
Artists, activists, and citizens in cities around the world participated by transforming metered parking spaces into public parks and social spaces. Eighth Street between Idaho and Bannock in downtown Boise was transformed to draw attention to public spaces.