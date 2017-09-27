Quantcast
PARK(ing) Day transforms 8th Street in downtown Boise

By: IBR Staff September 27, 2017 0

Oliver Russell developed the “PARK” space in downtown  Boise for Nature Valley and handed out granola bars to visitors. Shown (l-r) are Mike Stevens, Stuart Walsh, Russ Stoddard, and Crissie McDowell of Oliver Russell; and Susie Crandlemire, a teacher at Foothills school. Photo courtesy of Oliver Russell.

Idaho Walk Bike Alliance joined with ACHD Commuteride, American Heart Association, Oliver Russell and Stack Rock Group to celebrate PARK(ing) Day on Sept. 15.

Artists, activists, and citizens in cities around the world participated by transforming metered parking spaces into public parks and social spaces. Eighth Street between Idaho and Bannock in downtown Boise was transformed to draw attention to public spaces.

 

