Wild River Java will grow in McCall (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 27, 2017 0

The roadside Wild River Java coffee kiosk in McCall will give way for a larger Wild River Java now under construction on the same property. Wild River Java has been on Third Street (State Route 55) since 1998 in a location not much more than a car width from the highway. The location hasn't been convenient, said ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

