Dr. John Wagner appointed Idaho National Laboratory director for nuclear science

Dr. John Wagner will assume a new role at Idaho National Laboratory as laboratory director for nuclear science and technology, effective Oct. 1. He is now director of domestic programs for INL’s Nuclear Science and Technology Directorate.

Wagner has more than 20 years of experience in performing research and managing research and development projects. Prior to joining INL nearly two years ago, he worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for nearly 17 years, where he held a number of research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies.

He received a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Pennsylvania State University.