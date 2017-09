Audiologist Gabriel Bargen has been promoted to associate professor in Idaho State University Meridian’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. She holds a Ph.D. in audiology from University of Kansas, a master’s degree in audiology from University of Kansas Medical Center, a master’s in speech-language pathology from University of Nebraska, and a bachelor’s in communication sciences and disorders from Texas Christian University.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google