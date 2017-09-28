Quantcast
Home / News / Construction / Old Nampa library will reopen as office building in early 2018 (access required)

Old Nampa library will reopen as office building in early 2018 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 28, 2017 0

It's a new century for the 1919 Farmers and Merchants Bank building. Commercial enterprise is planned for the Classical Revival structure that long housed the Nampa Public Library. Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy Center will fill much of the space, and the Nampa Chamber of Commerce is thinking of moving its office into the front of the building. The ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

