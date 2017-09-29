16th Annual ACHD Charity Golf Tournament raises $170,000 for Camp Rainbow Gold

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff September 29, 2017 0

ACHD Director Bruce Wong, Dean Cooper, Nicole DuBois, Stacey Spencer, Steven Price, Regina Cunningham, Lorie Williams, Stacey Yarrington, Kara Veit, Ashley Hook, Dyan Bevins, Graciela Del Real, and Doug Fowler at the 16th Annual ACHD Charity Golf Tournament. Photo courtesy of the Ada County Highway District.

The Ada County Highway District held its 16th Annual charity golf tournament Sept. 23 at the Club at SpurWing in Meridian and raised a record amount of money to support Camp Rainbow Gold, a nonprofit that provides support for children battling cancer and their families.

ACHD presented Elizabeth Lizberg, executive director of Camp Rainbow Golf, with a check for $170,000.

