Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Athlos Academies has transformed the former Macy’s in downtown Boise (access required)

Athlos Academies has transformed the former Macy’s in downtown Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu September 29, 2017 0

Athlos Academies has settled into its massive new quarters at a former department store site in downtown Boise, a full year later than expected. Athols purchased the former home of the C.C. Andersen, Bon Marché, and Macy’s department stores. Instead of merchandise showcases, Athlos offers a 20-yard football turf in Bronco blue left of the main ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo