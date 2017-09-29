Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Economists: Job growth on track (access required)

Economists: Job growth on track (access required)

By: Jennifer Norris September 29, 2017 0

Judging by President’s Trump Twitter account, it would be easy to believe the jobs situation and the U.S. economy have never been better. “Excellent job numbers just released – and I have only just begun,” he tweeted about the July jobs report. Well, not so fast, says Robert Dauffenbach, a professor at the University of Oklahoma and ...

About Jennifer Norris

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo