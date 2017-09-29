Jenna Ortiz named president of The Treasure Valley Association of Health Underwriters

The Treasure Valley Association of Health Underwriters, or TVAHU, an organization of health insurance agents, brokers and professionals, has named Jenna Ortiz as president.

Ortiz has worked with Shores Insurance since 2012 and is now vice president.

TVAHU’s 2017-2018 board includes Ortiz, President-elect Lindsay Clarke-Youngwerth of The Shandro Group, Inc., past President JoEllen Schneider of JS&BK Insurance, Treasurer Hilary Swidecki of Delta Dental of Idaho, Secretary Karin Caicedo of HUB International, executive assistant Sebrina Koehler, Communications Chair Pedro Rojas of Mountain Health Co-Op, Media Chair Lisa Brown of PacificSource, Legislative Chair Tom Shores of Shores Insurance, HUPAC Chair Derek Wilson of Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, Awards Chair Michelle Heber of Blue Cross of Idaho, Awards Co-Chair Jenna Paige Ortiz of Shores Insurance, Community Service Chair Angie Jackson, Community Service Co-Chair Cori Moyes of SelectHealth, Professional Development Chair Knute Kleven, Professional Development CoChair Denise Maxwell of Colonial Life, and member-at-large Todd Summers of National General Benefits Solutions.