An investor purchased two parcels at 10145 & 10117 W. Overland in Boise. Chris Pearson, SIOR, and Lenny Nelson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller and Roger Wood of Winston Commercial represented the buyer. Ferguson Enterprises leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 1942 E. Commercial St. in Meridian. Chris Pearson, SIOR, and Devin ...