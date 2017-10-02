Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mary Nielson is a private travel agent at Harmon Travel, a Boise business with about 20 workers that started in 1957. Nielson gets a lot of questions about how the bricks-and-mortar travel business has managed to survive the advent of online services like Orbitz, Kayak, and Hipmunk (for flights), and Priceline, VRBO, and Airbnb (for lodging). Idaho ...