Education board launches search for ISU president

The Idaho State Board of Education has announced it will launch a national search for selecting the next president of Idaho State University.

Board officials said Sept. 29 that the search will begin in October and a final selection will be made by March 2018. State Board member Richard Westerberg will chair the search committee, which will also include fellow State Board member Emma Atchley.

Current ISU President Arthur Vailas is scheduled to retire next June 17, 2018.

Vailas took the top ISU post in 2006. Over the next several years, he worked to create programs including a food bank for students, a program to offer students paid internships in their field of study, and several campus expansion projects including the Meridian Health Science Center in 2009.