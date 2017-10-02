Idaho woman pleads guilty in $2 million embezzlement case

An Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2 million from her employers appeared to spend most of the money at casinos, court documents state.

Charlotte Pottorff, 65, pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft by embezzlement, perjury and tax evasion earlier this month following an investigation that found she had taken money from an Idaho Falls business for over a decade, the Post Register reported Sept. 28.

Court documents indicated that the owner of Dura-Bilt Transmissions contacted Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office investigators in April after he discovered that Pottorff had written several checks to herself from a business account.

Pottorff worked as a bookkeeper for the business since 1999.

The owner hired a forensic auditor to examine his business, and the audit uncovered that Pottorff had pocketed $2.3 million from 2006 to 2017.

The audit found that Pottorff reported higher costs for parts and would then issue checks to herself for the price differences. The newspaper said the accounts linked to Pottorff appear to show that she spent much of the money at casinos.

Pottorff agreed to a plea deal that stated sentences for each of the charges would be served consecutively, and she would not be charged with any additional crimes.

Sentencing is expected in October.