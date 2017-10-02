Jim Shipman is the new president and COO of Colliers International

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff October 2, 2017 0

jim-shipman-2017-copyJim Shipman joined Colliers International at its Boise office as the president and chief operation officer on Oct. 2. He will work with Managing Owner George Iliff to oversee all aspects of the brokerage and property management services, business development and departmental objectives.

Prior to joining Colliers, Shipman was the executive vice president and partner at Phillips Edison & Company. Shipman holds a bachelor’s degree in history and public policy from Duke University. He is also a graduate of the University of Denver, College of Law, J.D. and Daniels College of Business, MBA.

