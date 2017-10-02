Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

My Place Hotels of America plans to open its second Idaho hotel in mid-October just west of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. The 64-room economy extended-stay hotel is independently owned by franchisee MPI Investment Group, headed by principle Spencer Smith. Construction started in mid-February. Richardson Design Group in Salt Lake City is ...