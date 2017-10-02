Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / My Place hotel opening in Twin Falls (access required)

My Place hotel opening in Twin Falls (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 2, 2017 0

My Place Hotels of America plans to open its second Idaho hotel in mid-October just west of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. The 64-room economy extended-stay hotel is independently owned by franchisee MPI Investment Group, headed by principle Spencer Smith. Construction started in mid-February. Richardson Design Group in Salt Lake City is ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo