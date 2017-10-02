Rosauers will close its Meridian store

Spokane-based Rosauers Supermarkets will close its Meridian store on Dec. 2 with inventory clearance sales starting Oct. 11, the company announced Oct. 2 in a news release.

The 71 store employees were notified Oct. 1.

“We have not been able to be successful financially with that store,” Rosauers President and CEO Jeff Phillips said in an interview.

The 60,000-square-foot Rosauers at Eagle and Ustick roads opened in March 2012 at a time where the company was considering the construction of several Treasure Valley stores. The Meridian store remains the only Rosauers in the Boise metro, with the only other Idaho stores in Moscow and Lewiston.

Prescription files from the Rosauers pharmacy will be transferred Oct. 17 to Albertsons, according to the release.

“Our employees are a priority concern, and severance packages for qualifying employees will be offered to help bridge the gap between employment opportunities,” Phillips said in the release. ”COBRA insurance coverage will also be available.”

Rosauers has 22 stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.