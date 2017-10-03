Boise State University campus sinkhole causes flooding, traps fire truck

Boise State University officials said a water main break caused massive flooding to stream through a main artery on the campus and trapped a fire engine inside a sinkhole.

According to the university, a water main broke the evening of Oct. 2 near the Student Union Building. A fire engine responded, but got stuck in the sinkhole. It took two larger trucks to free the engine.

Responders did not immediately know what caused the water main to break. No injuries were reported, but students have been warned to stay from the area for the next few days until further notice.

Classes were to go on as scheduled.