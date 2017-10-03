Cameron Christian buys wooden accessories company

Cameron Christian recently left the corporate world after 25 years to run a wooden accessories company in Boise.

Christian recently purchased WUDN, LLC, a Pittsburgh maker of premium wooden iPhone cases, sunglasses and lifestyle accessories.

Christian had previously started the company RMC Internet with two partners. That was sold to Idaho Power and became IDACOMM in 2006. Christian earlier attended Boise State University for two years before completing an MBA at the University of Washington. He also worked as a VP of marketing at Frontier Communications.