David Bishop promoted to senior director of operations at St. Luke’s in Boise

David Bishop has been promoted to the role of senior director of operations for St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. Bishop will oversee ancillary and support services operations at the Boise hospital.

Bishop has worked at St. Luke’s for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions, including site manager for St. Luke’s Internal Medicine; practice manager for St. Luke’s Idaho Cardiology Associations; and senior director of Physician Services. Bishop most recently served as the administrator for the heart and vascular service line, a position he will maintain during the search for a new service-line administrator.

Bishop earned a bachelor’s degree in health science studies and a masters of health science from Boise State University. Bishop is a founder, board member and the president of Faith and Humanity Medical Missions, a nonprofit organization that provides medical, dental and humanitarian services primarily in Honduras.