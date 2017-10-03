Ernesto Pinal elected to serve on National Steering Committee for the Pacific North District Export Council

Idaho District Export Council member Ernesto Pinal was elected to serve on the National Steering Committee for the Pacific North District Export Council, which includes North California, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Alaska and Idaho.

Pinal began his two-year term on the National Steering Committee Sept. 28. He will advocate nationally on trade issues relevant to Idaho and the other six states that comprise the Pacific North District Export Council. Pinal has more than 18 years of experience in the high tech industry.