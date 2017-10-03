Quantcast
Two hotels are completed in Nampa, and two or three are on their way (access required)

Two hotels are completed in Nampa, and two or three are on their way (access required)

By: Teya Vitu October 3, 2017

The hotel derby is on in Nampa. Two new hotels opened this year, and a third started construction Sept. 5 near the Ford Idaho Center. Two more are in the initial stages at the Nampa Gateway Center. A 96-room Home2Suites by Hilton is expected to open in September 2018 on East Franklin Road near the Ford Idaho ...

Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

