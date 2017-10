Dr. Adam Balinger has accepted the role of Boise site medical manager for the St. Luke’s Health System Treasure Valley Hospitalist group.

Balinger joined the St. Luke’s Hospitalist team in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California in Berkeley, and a medical degree from the University of Washington, where he also earned a master’s degree in health administration. He completed his residency in internal medicine through the University Of Washington.