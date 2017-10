Caitlin Copple Masingill joined Oliver Russell as public relations director on Oct. 2. Oliver Russell is a branding agency and the state’s first Certified B corporation.

Masingill is a former Missoula, Montana city councilwoman, a longtime communications consultant and a former journalist. Most recently, she worked in the Boise office of a public affairs firm. Masingill holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana and a bachelor’s degree from the College of Idaho.