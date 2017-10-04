Dr. Kenneth Bramwell is executive medical director at Regence BlueShield

Dr. Kenneth J. Bramwell has been named executive medical director at Regence BlueShield of Idaho. Bramwell most recently worked as chief medical officer at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix. Previously, Bramwell was emergency department chairman and chief quality officer for Emergency Medicine of Idaho in Boise, and worked in emergency departments in Salt Lake City and Tucson, Arizona. He holds board certifications in emergency medicine and pediatric emergency medicine.

Bramwell received his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.